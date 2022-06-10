'The Summer I Turned Pretty' renewed for a second season 

By Express News Service

It has been announced that the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, has been renewed by the streamer for a second season. The series is an adaptation of Jenny Han’s young adult novel by the same name.

The series is reportedly a multigenerational drama exploring a love triangle involving a girl and two brothers. Set over the course of a summer, the series is also a coming-of-age story.

The show also Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, and Alfredo Narciso. Han wrote the pilot episode and serves as showrunner for the first season along with Gabrielle Stanton. The first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is set to premiere on June 17.