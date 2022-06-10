STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' renewed for a second season 

It has been announced that the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, has been renewed by the streamer for a second season.

Published: 10th June 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Amazon Prime Video. (File photo)

Amazon Prime Video. (File photo)

By Express News Service

It has been announced that the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, has been renewed by the streamer for a second season. The series is an adaptation of Jenny Han’s young adult novel by the same name. 

The series is reportedly a multigenerational drama exploring a love triangle involving a girl and two brothers. Set over the course of a summer, the series is also a coming-of-age story.

The show also Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, and Alfredo Narciso. Han wrote the pilot episode and serves as showrunner for the first season along with Gabrielle Stanton. The first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is set to premiere on June 17.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon Prime Video The Summer I Turned Pretty
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Covid: India records 8,329 new cases in a single day spike, 10 fatalities 
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp