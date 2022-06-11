STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Extended cut of Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home to release in theatres on September 2

Published: 11th June 2022 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Spider Man, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch

Tom Holland(L) and Benedict Cumberbatch in Columbia Pictures' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.' (Photo | AP)

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is all geared up to get a re-release at the theatres with some extended footage that was not there in the original version of the film.

"You wanted more Spidey and you got it! #SpiderManNoWayHome: The More Fun Stuff Version swings into movie theaters in the US and Canada on September 2! More countries to be announced soon!" read an official 'Spider-Man: No way home' tweet.

The tweet from the official account also has a special fun video attached to it, of No Way Home actors Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, fighting over who is the original Spider-Man. Asking who all are going to watch the new 'More fun stuff version' at the end.

The new extended cut version of Spider-Man: No Way Home, is now titled 'Spider-Man: No way Home: The more fun stuff version' and is scheduled to hit the big screen on September 2, 2022, only in the United States and Canada. The release date of other countries is still awaited.

Spider-Man is one of the most loved characters from Marvel and now fans are all excited to see the new fun version of the film.

Tom Holland-starrer, 'Spider-Man: No way Home' is the third installment of the series which was earlier released worldwide on December 17, the film got a positive response from the netizens and collected approximately USD 1.8 billion worldwide and became the sixth highest grosses movie of all time. The film collected approximately 260 crores at the Indian Box Office post covid.

Directed by John Watts, Marvel Studios Spider-Man: No Way Home also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Benedict Wong, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marsa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, and Alfred Molina.

