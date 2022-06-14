STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Brace yourself for the return of Squid Game; Netflix announces Season 2

Earlier this year, streaming giant Netflix announced that a second season of the Korean survival drama, Squid Game, was definitely in the works.

Published: 14th June 2022 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Netflix Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

Netflix Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Earlier this year, streaming giant Netflix announced that a second season of the Korean survival drama, Squid Game, was definitely in the works. On Sunday, they confirmed the development with Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk penning a heartfelt note of gratitude for the support.

He wrote,
“A Whole New Round is Coming...
It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever.
As the writer, director and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout to fans around the world.
Thank you for watching and loving our show.
And now, Gi-hun returns
The Front Man returns
Season 2 is coming
The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round.”

This note also suggested the return of some iconic characters and newer potentially iconic characters being written into the second season. Fans rejoiced at this announcement, and have been expressing their happiness about the return of the show, which became a pop-culture phenomenon across the world.
With over 1.65 billion hours of the show having been watched by its subscribers in the first 28 days of its release, Squid Game became Netflix’s biggest-ever TV show.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netflix Korean Survival Drama
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp