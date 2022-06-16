STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

The Lincoln Lawyer renewed for Season 2

Created by David E Kelley, the second season of the film will consist of ten episodes and is based on The Fifth Witness by Michael Connelly.

Published: 16th June 2022 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Netflix Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

Netflix Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Fans of Mickey Haller have a piece of good news. The Lincoln Lawyer will be returning for a second season, it has been officially announced by Netflix’s head of global television, Bela Bajaria during the Banff World Media Festival.

Created by David E Kelley, the second season of the film will consist of ten episodes and is based on The Fifth Witness by Michael Connelly.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will return to the star as the criminal-defence lawyer. The first season of the show also featured Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, and Christopher Gorham.

Dailyn Rodriguez of Queen of the South fame will be serving as showrunner and executive producer along with Ted Humphrey.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mickey Haller The Lincoln Lawyer Netflix Banff World Media Festival
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp