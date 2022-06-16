The Lincoln Lawyer renewed for Season 2

By Express News Service

Fans of Mickey Haller have a piece of good news. The Lincoln Lawyer will be returning for a second season, it has been officially announced by Netflix’s head of global television, Bela Bajaria during the Banff World Media Festival.

Created by David E Kelley, the second season of the film will consist of ten episodes and is based on The Fifth Witness by Michael Connelly.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will return to the star as the criminal-defence lawyer. The first season of the show also featured Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, and Christopher Gorham.

Dailyn Rodriguez of Queen of the South fame will be serving as showrunner and executive producer along with Ted Humphrey.