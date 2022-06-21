STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beyonce releases new single 'Break My Soul' 

Beyonce teased the new song by updating her social media bios to "6. BREAK MY SOUL". On Monday night, the song was released on music streaming service Tidal.

Published: 21st June 2022 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 12:36 PM

Singer Beyonce (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES:  Pop star Beyonce has dropped the first track, "Break My Soul", from her upcoming album 'Renaissance'.

The Grammy-winning star had unveiled the new album last week and announced that it will debut on July 29. On Monday night, the song was released on music streaming service Tidal, along with a lyrical video on YouTube.

Beyonce teased the new song by updating her social media bios to "6. BREAK MY SOUL", indicating that "Break My Soul" is also the album's sixth track. 'Renaissance' is Beyonce's seventh solo album, following 2016's 'Lemonade'.

Her previous albums were 'Dangerously in Love' (2003), 'B'Day' (2006), 'I Am Sasha Fierce' (2008), '4' (2011), and 'Beyonce' (2013).

Since her last solo album, Beyonce has released a collaborative album "Everything Is Love" with her husband JAY-Z in 2018, as well as the soundtracks for "The Lion King: The Gift" and "Homecoming: The Live Album" in 2019.

She also recorded "Be Alive" for Hollywood star Will Smith's Academy Award-winning film "King Richard".

