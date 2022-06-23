STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KJ Apa to play lead in motorcycle racing film 

Written and directed by multi-hyphenate Kelly Blatz, the production will begin in Atlanta later this June.

'Riverdale' star KJ Apa

'Riverdale' star KJ Apa (Photo | Twitter @kjapa)

By Express News Service

KJ Apa, who is best known for playing Archie Andrews in the CW’s mystery drama Riverdale, and also been part of The Hate U Give, The Last Summer, I Still Believe, A Dog’s Purpose, and Songbird has been roped in to play the lead in the motorcycle racing film One Fast Move. Written and directed by multi-hyphenate Kelly Blatz, the production will begin in Atlanta later this June.

Gulfstream Pictures’ upcoming film tells the story of an ex-soldier (Apa) searching for his estranged father for assistance in pursuing his dream to race Supersport motorcycles. During his training, he comes across a small-town aspiring singer who begins to break through the barriers his father’s absence had created.

Apa will be reuniting with Gulfstream following the 2019 romantic comedy The Last Summer. Gulfstream Pictures’ Mike Karz and Bill Bindley are producing with Matt Luber and Lena Roklin of Luber Roklin Entertainment.
 

