Remastered version of 'Titanic' set for release on Valentine's Day next year

A remastered version will be available in cinemas in 3D 4K HDR and high-frame-rate, with Disney releasing it internationally at the beginning of February.

Published: 23rd June 2022 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

The popular still from Titanic (Photo | Youtube Grab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: A treat for 'Titanic' fans, James Cameron to celebrate the 25the anniversary of his film by launching the remastered version of 'Titanic' next year on Valentine's Day. An evergreen love story of Rose and Jack to melt the hearts again.

According to Deadline, James Cameron is to celebrate the 25the anniversary of Oscar winner and box office phenomenon movie set for a fresh theatrical release. A remastered version will be available in cinemas in 3D 4K HDR and high-frame-rate, with Disney releasing it internationally at the beginning of February 10, 2023. Paramount has domestic rights and is expected to also set its date in the coming days.

Kate Winslet as Rose Dawson in Titanic
(1997) | IMDB

Cameron's longtime producing partner and COO of Lightstorm Entertainment Jon Landau, fresh off a 36-hour plane journey from New Zealand, teased news of the Titanic rerelease at Disney's CineEurope presentation in Barcelona on Wednesday. There he showed off a 3D look at the remastered version, as per Deadline.

'Titanic' starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet was released over two decades ago in 1997 and featured a heartbreaking tale of two lovers. And was rolled out over several months internationally. It won 11 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Original Song and more.

A 3D version of 'Titanic' came out in 2012. Titanic is 3rd on the list at the global box office with $2.2 billion. Of that, $659.4 million is from North America and $1.542B from overseas. Cameron's Avatar is the top movie of all time worldwide.

After Titanic news, Disney's announced at CinemaCon in April that Cameron's original Avatar would get a remastered rerelease on September 23, ahead of the debut of the first sequel, 'Avatar: The Way of Water'. That film begins offshore rollout on December 14 and hits North America on December 16.

