STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' begins filming in Greece 

This marks the first time Vardalos will direct a film in the My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise, although she wrote the scripts for the first two.

Published: 24th June 2022 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Nia Vardalos (Photo | Insta/@Nia Vardalos)

Actor Nia Vardalos (Photo | Insta/@Nia Vardalos)

By Express News Service

Actor Nia Vardalos has announced that My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is currently filming in Greece, via her official Instagram. She starred in the original 2002 smash hit film and its 2016 sequel, she will be directing the new film in the franchise. 

This marks the first time Vardalos will direct a film in the My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise, although she wrote the scripts for the first two. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 will be the second film directed by Vardalos after 2009’s I Hate Valentine’s Day.

Vardalos’ screenplay was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 2003 Academy Awards. A sequel, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, was released about 14 years later and received a decent success. A spin-off series, titled My Big Fat Greek Life, aired for one season on CBS in 2003, starring Vardalos. 

Apart from the Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise, Vardalos is known for starring in the films Connie and Carla, For a Good Time, Call..., and My Life in Ruins. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Nia Vardalos Vardalos Greece
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp