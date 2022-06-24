'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' begins filming in Greece 

By Express News Service

Actor Nia Vardalos has announced that My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is currently filming in Greece, via her official Instagram. She starred in the original 2002 smash hit film and its 2016 sequel, she will be directing the new film in the franchise.

This marks the first time Vardalos will direct a film in the My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise, although she wrote the scripts for the first two. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 will be the second film directed by Vardalos after 2009’s I Hate Valentine’s Day.

Vardalos’ screenplay was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 2003 Academy Awards. A sequel, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, was released about 14 years later and received a decent success. A spin-off series, titled My Big Fat Greek Life, aired for one season on CBS in 2003, starring Vardalos.

Apart from the Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise, Vardalos is known for starring in the films Connie and Carla, For a Good Time, Call..., and My Life in Ruins.

