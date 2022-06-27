STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Suicide Squad' fame David Dastmalchian to star in Late Night With the Devil

The film is written and directed by Colin and Cameron Cairnes, who previously helmed the horror flicks 100 Bloody Acres and Scare Campaign.

Published: 27th June 2022 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

David Dastmalchian

David Dastmalchian

By Express News Service

David Dastmalchian of Suicide Squad fame has just been roped to star in the upcoming indie horror film, Late Night with the Devil. He will be joining Australian actor Ian Bliss. The film will tell the story of a late-night talk show that goes horribly wrong in 1977, and unleashes “evil into the nation’s living rooms.”

The film is written and directed by Colin and Cameron Cairnes, who previously helmed the horror flicks 100 Bloody Acres and Scare Campaign. Late Night with the Devil marks the second collaboration of Spooky Pictures and Image Nation Abu Dhabi after this year’s Watcher.

Late Night with the Devil is Cairnes's brother’s first film since 2016’s Scare Campaign. Dastmalchian was a little-known character artist appearing in brief roles in titles like The Dark Knight and Ray Donovan, until he became famous for roles in films such as Prisoners and Ant-Man.

The actor was last seen in hit films The Suicide Squad and Dune. His upcoming releases include Last Voyage of the Demeter, Oppenheimer, and The Boogeyman. He will also appear in Boston Strangler and Girls will be Girls 2012. Late Night with the Devil is currently filming in Australia and is aiming for a 2023 release date. Not many details are known about the project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
David Dastmalchian Suicide Squad Late Night with the Devil
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp