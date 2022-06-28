Sean Astin, Neal McDonough join comedy Holiday Twist

By Express News Service

The cast of ETM Pictures’ Holiday Twist has gotten bigger. Reportedly, Sean Astin, Neal McDonough, Haley Reinhart, Emily Tosta, and Brian Thomas Smith have joined the film in currently unknown roles. The film is led by Kelly Stables and will also feature James Maslow and Hugh Sheridan. Holiday Twist follows a CEO whose life turns upside down one day. Following that, she finds the key that will help her clear her past and move forward.

The synopsis of the film reads, “The story centers on Stables’ character, a Grinchy workaholic CEO whose whole world comes crashing down, before, with help from a Supermarket Santa and a little holiday magic, she realizes the key to letting go of her painful past is to become the twinkling light that both her town and her family needs.”

Astin is best known for his role in the Lord of the Rings franchise and Stranger Things. McDonough’s recent films include There Are No Saints and Boon. He is also known for playing Damien Darhk in The CW’s DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Reinhart is most recently famous for voicing Bill Murphy in Netflix’s animated series F Is for Family. Additional cast for Holiday Twist includes Alison Eastwood (The Mule), Melody Thornton, singer/songwriter Montana Tucker, Sadie Stratton (Underground), Caylee Cowan (Willy’s Wonderland), Kelly Rutherford, and Paralympic athlete Blake Leeper.

Holiday Twist is written and directed by Stephanie Garvin. Scott Rosenfelt (Home Alone, 7 Days in Syria), Amanda Archer, Joe Dadic, and Nick Theurer (The Bay) will also serve as producers.

Production is currently underway for Holiday Twist.