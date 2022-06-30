STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Cameron Diaz returns to acting with Netflix's 'Back In Action'

Diaz, the star of "Charlie's Angels" franchise and "There's Something About Mary", said only Jamie Foxx could have convinced her to return to films.

Published: 30th June 2022 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz (Photo | AFP)

Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Cameron Diaz is coming out of retirement for "Back In Action", a Netflix film with Jamie Foxx.

The project reunites Diaz and Foxx, who worked together on 1999's sports drama "Any Given Sunday" and 2014's "Annie" remake, which was Diaz's final film role before "retiring".

Foxx made the announcement on social media, where he posted audio of him, Diaz and NFL star Tom Brady talking.

"I don't know how to do this, you know?" Diaz, who officially confirmed her retirement from Hollywood in 2018, says in the clip. 

To which Brady says, "I was talking to Jamie, and he said you needed a few tips on how to un-retire. And I am relatively successful at un-retiring."

Brady, who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, had retired earlier this year but returned to the field just weeks later.

Foxx said he had to call in the GOAT, an acronym for 'Greatest Of All Time', to bring back another one.

"...@CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION - our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!!" the Oscar winner wrote in his tweet.

Diaz, the star of "Charlie's Angels" franchise and "There's Something About Mary", said only Foxx could have convinced her to return to films.

"I can't frickin wait it's gonna be a blast!" she wrote in an Instagram Story following the announcement.

According to Variety, Seth Gordon will direct the movie from a script he wrote with Brendan O'Brien. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Foxx is executive producing "Back in Action" with Datari Turner, O'Brien and Mark McNair. Producers are Beau Bauman for Good One Productions and Gordon via Exhibit A.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cameron Diaz Back In Action netflix Jamie Foxx Tom Brady NFL
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp