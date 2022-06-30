STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Netflix's 'Masaba Masaba' season 2 will premiere on July 29

Veteran actor and Masaba Gupta's mother Neena Gupta will also reprise her role, alongside Neil Bhoopalam and Rytasha Rathore.

A still from the first season of 'Masaba Masaba'.

A still from the first season of 'Masaba Masaba'. (Photo | YouTube)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The second season of "Masaba Masaba" will arrive on Netflix on July 29, the streamer announced Thursday.

The upcoming chapter of the slice-of-life series, based on fashion designer Masaba Gupta's life, will see the title character tackle new highs and new lows.

Veteran actor and Masaba Gupta's mother Neena Gupta will also reprise her role, alongside Neil Bhoopalam and Rytasha Rathore.

"Tackling new paths in their careers, new (and old) love interests, grief, emotions and competition - the mother-daughter duo (Neena - Masaba) gear up for a memorable ride. Season 2 sees these powerful women fix their crowns and reclaim the reins on their lives and navigate through new terrains," Netflix said in a press release.

The second season of the series is directed by Sonam Nair and showrun by Ashvini Yardi of Viniyard Films.

Yardi said she is blessed to collaborate with Netflix on another season of "Masaba Masaba".

"I always say, with Masaba Masaba, I had a vision - and I was sure I needed to find the right people to bring it to life. We were lucky to find a service like Netflix to collaborate with on this project because the fit was so perfect!

"The love from season 1 was overwhelming and we've come back bigger and better this time around. The authenticity and heart remain throughout but we've brought in new and exciting elements this time around, and we can't wait for audiences to take this journey with us again!" the showrunner said in a statement.

Bringing this series to life was an unforgettable experience, said Nair.

"When Ashvini Yardi brought Masaba Masaba to me, it was an idea, an idea I fell in love with immediately, and I was sure it was going to bring a host of good feelings with it. Bringing this series to life for me, was an experience I'll never forget.

"I got to experiment and work with not only a great service like Netflix but also incredibly dedicated, honest and talented actors. Season 2 is a pivot into newer regions but with the same amount of heart and I can't wait for audiences to see it," the director, known for the 2013 teen drama film "Gippi", added.

Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Armaan Khera are the new additions to the series cast.

The first season "Masaba Masaba", which debuted in August 2020 on Netflix, had received favourable reviews from both critics and audiences.

