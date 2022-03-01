Indiana Jones 5 wraps up shoot, scheduled to release in 2023

By Express News Service

The fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise has been wrapped up. The film’s director James Mangold and producer Frank Marshall took to Twitter to announce it. Mangold used a still from 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark to signify the next phase, which is post-production. “And so begins the first day after the storm..,” he captioned the picture. Indiana Jones 5 stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, and many others.

Ever since the film kicked off production in the summer of 2021, it faced several setbacks. Just weeks after the filming started, Harrison Ford sustained a shoulder injury while rehearsing for a fight scene. His injury forced the closure of the production for three months.

In November, a crew member died during the filming of the movie in Morocco. Camera operator Nic Cupac was found dead in his hotel room in the city of Fes in November 2021. Earlier this month, another crew member suffered a heart attack during the filming of the final scenes. The film is now scheduled to be released on June 30, 2023.

