STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Ralph Ahn, known for playing Tran on 'New Girl', dies at 95

His big screen appearances include "Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace", "Amityville: A New Generation", "The Perfect Weapon", "Let It Rise", "Younger and Younger" and Mel Brooks' "Life Stinks".

Published: 01st March 2022 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Ralph Ahn

Ralph Ahn

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Ralph Ahn, best known for his recurring role as Tran on Fox series "New Girl", has died. He was 95. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Korean American Federation of Los Angeles reported that Ahn passed away on February 26 death but did not provide details.

The actor's career spanned over 65 years with credits such as 1950s shows "Terry and the Pirates", "21 Beacon Street", "China Smith", and popular more recent shows like "Gilmore Girls", "ER", "The Shield", and "Walker, Texas Ranger", among several others.

Ahn is most remembered for his role of Tran, a mostly smiling and nodding sagacious grandfather figure to co-lead Nick Miller (Jake Johnson), on the popular sitcom.

He appeared in seven episodes spanning the show, headlined by Zooey Deschanel, its 2011-18 run. Playing a character of very few words, Ahn spoke only two lines of dialogue. He first appeared on the show during its second season, when Johnson's Nick befriends Tran at the park and seeks guidance from him.

Nick soon refers to him as his "magical best friend". Johnson paid tributes to the late veteran on Instagram, saying he always hoped he would get a chance to work with Ahn once again.

"RIP. So much fun to work with. He gave so much with literally no lines. I loved when he was on set. I was always expecting to somehow work with him again. Condolences to his family/friends," he wrote Monday alongside a picture of Ahn. In response to Johnson's post, Deschanel commented with a crying emoji face, writing, "Noooooo."

Born on September 28, 1926, in Los Angeles, Ahn (real name Ahn Phil-yeong) was the youngest child of Ahn Chang-ho, aka Dosan, a Korean independence activist who was among the earliest Korean immigrants to the USA.

He served in the U S Navy during World War II and eventually followed his older brother Philip, one of the first Asian American actors, into acting.Ahn's other TV credits are "The Division", "Suddenly Susan", and "The Good Life".

His big screen appearances include "Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace", "Amityville: A New Generation", "The Perfect Weapon", "Let It Rise", "Younger and Younger" and Mel Brooks' "Life Stinks".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ralph Ann Tran New Girl Fox Series Hollywood
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp