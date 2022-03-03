STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' adds James D'Arcy and Michael Angarano to cast

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film stars Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the atomic bomb, in the lead.

Published: 03rd March 2022 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'.(Photo | Universal studios)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: James D'Arcy, best known for "The Hot Zone: Anthrax", and "This Is Us" star Michael Angarano has boarded the cast of "Oppenheimer".

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film stars Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the atomic bomb, in the lead.

Details about the characters D'Arcy and Angarano are playing have not been disclosed, reported Deadline.

This film marks D'Arcy's reunion with Nolan following the 2017 war drama "Dunkirk".

The duo joins an ensemble that also includes Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich, David Dastmalchian and Jason Clarke.

Production on the feature film, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer" penned by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin, is underway in New Mexico.

Nolan is also directing the film from his own script.

His creative partner and wife Emma Thomas will produce "Oppenheimer" with Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven.

The movie is slated to debut in theatres on July 21, 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oppenheimer James D'Arcy Michael Angarano Christopher Nolan
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp