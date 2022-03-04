'Good Omens' S2 completes filming

By Express News Service

The shooting of the second season of Good Omens has been wrapped. Director and co-showrunner Douglas Mackinnon took to Twitter to announce the news through a picture of the shoot’s soundstage doors, with a quote from the show’s first season: “Get thee behind me, foul fiend...after you.”

Details of the series’ second season are being kept under the wraps. The new six-episode season of Good Omens will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material, co-written by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, to highlight the unusual friendship between Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), a picky angel and rare book dealer, and the risk-loving demon Crowley.

Doon Mackichan will be back to play Angel Michael, with additional angels Uriel (Gloria Obianyo), Saraqael (Liz Carr), and Muriel (Quelin Sepulveda) joining the cast, and Jon Hamm returning as the Archangel Gabriel.

Gaiman continues being the executive producer and is co-running the show along with Mackinnon, who is directing it. Gaiman and John Finnemore co-write the series, with Cat Clarke, Jeremy Dyson, and Andy Nyman also writing for the second season.

