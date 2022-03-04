STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jack Harlow to star in 'White Men Can't Jump' remake

Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow is making his feature film debut in 'White Men Can't Jump', a remake of the 1992 sports comedy.
 

Jack Harlow(Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow is making his feature film debut in 'White Men Can't Jump', a remake of the 1992 sports comedy.

Charles Kidd II, known professionally as Calmatic, is directing the reboot from a script by 'Black-ish' creator Kenya Barris and Doug Hall. In the new take on 'White Men Can't Jump', Harlow is playing the role that Woody Harrelson portrayed in the original film, reports variety.com.

That movie, written and directed by Ron Shelton, starred Wesley Snipes and Harrelson as street basketball hustlers who begin at odds with each other and then team up for a bigger game. The filmmakers are currently in the process of finding the actor to fill the role originated by Snipes.

They are also auditioning people to portray Harlow's character's longtime girlfriend, an aspiring 'Jeopardya' contestant played by Rosie Perez in the 1992 film.

Barris is producing the film through his company Khalabo Ink Society. Brooklyn Nets basketball star Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein will serve as executive producers through their label Mortal Media. Hall and E. Brian Dobbins will also executive produce.

Harlow recently showed off his basketball chops in this year's NBA All-Star Weekend's Celebrity Game, but it was his audition that sealed the deal and won over the filmmaking team behind the movie. Earlier this year, he dropped the single "Nail Tech", his first new solo release since his major-label debut album "That's What They All Say".

In between filming "White Men Can't Jump", Harlow is headlining the three-day Forecastle Festival in his home state of Kentucky.

