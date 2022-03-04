STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jason Momoa to play villain in Fast & Furious 10

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa has revealed that he will be playing an antagonist in the upcoming Fast & Furious 10.

Published: 04th March 2022 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Actor Jason Momoa has revealed that he will be playing an antagonist in the upcoming Fast & Furious 10. He disclosed the information dueing the red carpet of The Batman. He was recently seen in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and is famous for his role in Aquaman and Game of Thrones.

Fast 10, a working title expected to change, is rumoured to be the last film in the franchise. It is expected to feature the return of stars including Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Charlize Theron. But, Dwayne Johnson and John Cena, who appeared in F9, have not confirmed their participation.

Production of the film is expected to begin this spring with Justin Lin returning to direct it.  Writer Chris Morgan, who has penned the previous instalments, returns to pen the script for the final chapter.

Fast 10 is expected to hit theatres on May 19, 2023. While Momoa’s upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to premiere on December 16, 2022.

