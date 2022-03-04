STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oscars: Lady Gaga, Zoe Kravitz, Kevin Costner Among Presenters

Published: 04th March 2022 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

The Oscars will return to its traditional setting and also will not require in-person attendees to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: The Oscars announced Thursday the first six presenters for the 94th Academy Awards.

The list so far includes Kevin Costner (director winner for 1990's 'Dances With Wolves'), Lady Gaga (original song winner for 2018's 'A Star is Born'), Youn Yuh-jung (supporting actress winner for 2020's 'Minari'), Rosie Perez (supporting actress nominee for 1993's 'Fearless'), Chris Rock ('Everybody Hates Chris') and Zoe Kravitz ('The Batman'), reports variety.com.

"Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe," said Oscars producer Will Packer. "That's the precise goal of the show this year, and we're thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honour the year's best in filmmaking."

Last year's ceremony went without a host, in what the Academy called an "ensemble" format. This year's ceremony will be hosted by the comic trio of Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, with additional presenters to be announced in the coming weeks.

On Wednesday, Gaga also signed on to co-host the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party with Billy Porter, Eric McCormack and David Furnish. The 94th Oscars will air live on March 27 and will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

