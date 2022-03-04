STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Skylar Astin joins cast of 'Grey's Anatomy' for 18th season

'Grey's Anatomy', which is in its 18th season, continues to be the No. 1 show for ABC in the 18-to-49 demographic.

Published: 04th March 2022 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-singer Skylar Astin

Actor-singer Skylar Astin

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor-singer Skylar Astin has been signed in a recurring role for the medical drama 'Grey's Anatomy'.

Skylar's arc will begin later this month, in the March 24 episode titled 'Put the Squeeze on Me', reports Variety. The representatives from television network ABC told Variety that Astin is set to play the character Todd Eames.

Providing the logline to the character, the representatives further said: "Charming and handsome with a gentle soul, Eames holds a Ph.D. in environmental sciences and loves a good spreadsheet. He is close with his sister, who is a pregnant patient at Grey Sloan Memorial."

Astin gained recognition as a musical theatre actor, for his role of Georg in the coming-of-age musical 'Spring Awakening'. He starred as Jesse in 'Pitch Perfect' (2012) and 'Pitch Perfect 2' and on television, he was on both the much-loved 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' and 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist'.



'Grey's Anatomy', which is in its 18th season, continues to be the No. 1 show for ABC in the 18-to-49 demographic. The show was renewed in January for the 19th season. The original star cast of Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. are all set to return with the upcoming season.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Skylar Astin Medical drama Grey's Anatomy ABC
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp