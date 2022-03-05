Angelina Jolie signs multi-year deal with Fremantle, first project announced 

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor, director and humanitarian Angelina Jolie has signed a multi-year deal with TV giant Fremantle. Under the deal, Jolie will make feature films, documentaries and series for the production company.

Jolie and Fremantle will develop a "sophisticated, powerful, and internationally focused slate of feature films, documentaries, and original series in which she will produce, direct, and/or star - based on each individual project," the company said in a statement, reported Variety.

Talking about the new pact, Jolie said, "To have the freedom to tell important stories and bring them to a global audience is at the heart of this agreement with Fremantle. I am excited to be working with such a passionate and forward-looking team that has an international perspective."

The first project under the agreement is 'Without Blood', which Jolie will direct and produce this May in Italy. Jolie has adapted the script from the bestselling novel of the same name by Alessandro Baricco, a fable about war, revenge, memory, and healing.

The rest of the upcoming projects including documentaries and original series will be announced soon.

Coming back to Jolie, she made her directorial debut with the 2007 documentary 'A Place in Time', followed by the feature 'In the Land of Blood and Honey' in 2011. On the acting front, Jolie was last seen in the 2021 film 'Eternals'.