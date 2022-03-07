STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Ariel Winter to headline NBC comedy series 'Hungry'

Lovato, who is executive producing the show along with her manager Scooter Braun, stepped down from acting duties last week citing scheduling conflict.

Published: 07th March 2022 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Ariel Winter. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Modern Family" star Ariel Winter has been tapped to replace singer-actor Demi Lovato as the lead of NBC's comedy series "Hungry".

Lovato, who is executive producing the show along with her manager Scooter Braun, stepped down from acting duties last week citing scheduling conflict.

According to Deadline, the show will get into production coming week.

Written by Suzanne Martin, "Hungry" follows a group of friends who belong to a food-issues group helping one another as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that's going to make it all better.

James Burrows is attached to direct the multi-camera comedy.

Actors Valerie Bertinelli, Gabriel Fluffy Iglesias, Ryan McPartlin, Alex Brightman and Ashley D Kelley round out the cast.

The show is produced by Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner's Hazy Mills, SB Projects and Universal Television.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Modern Family Ariel Winter Demi Lovato Hungry Series
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp