Rapper, YouTube star Lil Bo Weep passes away at 22

Australian rapper and YouTube star Lil Bo Weep has tragically died. She was 22 when she breathed her last.

Published: 08th March 2022 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Australian rapper and YouTube star Lil Bo Weep(Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Australian rapper and YouTube star Lil Bo Weep has tragically died. She was 22 when she breathed her last. The singer died on March 3, her father, Matthew Schofield, confirmed on Facebook, reported E! News.

He wrote in his post, "This weekend we lost the fight for my daughter's life against depression, trauma, PTSD and drug addiction that we have been fighting since we got her back from America through emergency repatriation DFAT but broken." The cause of her death has not been released yet.

According to her father's post, the Australian singer "fought hard against her demons as we all did side by side next to her and picking up the broken pieces over and over again but she could not fight any more and we lost her."

After the singer's death, fans grieved her demise in the comments section, saying, "I love you. I'm sorry baby girl. In another life" and "Rest in peace Winona your music got me through some of my roughest times in life."

Her father shared in her fans' love and adoration, saying, "As her dad, I am proud of her beyond words as she is my hero, my daughter and my best friend that I love so so much She is no longer hurting now with the universe wanting their angel back."

Matthew also asked for space from friends while he mourned the death of his daughter, saying, "A big part of me is lost at the moment but I ask respectfully that my close friends try not to ring me until I get some way through this."

Lil Bo Weep, whose real name was Winona Brooks, started sharing her music on SoundCloud in 2015 and gained many followers. Her last post was a minute-and-a-half-long song titled 'PTSD', reported E! News. In her most recent Instagram post, which was shared on March 2, she said that she was mourning the anniversary of losing a child.

"I would like to do something in remembrance of her, preferably spread some flowers at a beach and spend the day just mourning. I'd really appreciate it if anyone online would be kind enough to do that for me and with me," she said.

In the video, she can be seen crying and explaining her sorrow in the caption, "I am heavily dosed on seroquel to avoid any psychosis from my cptsd. not only have I been mourning my child, I have recently found out my fertility has been affected by growing up with a severe eating disorder."

Before sharing the emotional post, she posted a photo of her baby bump on February 26, captioned, "mourning you." 

