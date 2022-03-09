STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eminem makes history by breaking record for most Gold, Platinum singles

He has also become one of only seven artists with three or more Diamond-certified albums for sales of at least 10 million units in the U.S.

Published: 09th March 2022 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

American rapper Eminem. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American rapper and songwriter Eminem has made history by becoming the Recording Industry Association of America's (RIAA) new King of Gold and Platinum Singles.

According to Deadline, RIAA revealed that the rapper has now become the No 1 awarded act for singles in the 64-year history of the Gold and Platinum program.

Thanks to 73.5 million new certifications, the Oscar winner's career haul currently sits at 227.5 million, which consists of 166 million single certifications and 61.5 million album certifications, reported the outlet.

He has also become one of only seven artists with three or more Diamond-certified albums for sales of at least 10 million units in the U.S.

Eminem broke out in 1999 with his second album 'The Real Slim Shady', which featured the classic single 'My Name Is', then hit the stratosphere with his 2000 follow-up 'The Marshall Mathers LP'.

Recently, he was part of the historic Super Bowl Halftime Show that also featured Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar. 

