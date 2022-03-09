STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Katie Aselton joins Old Dads

Burr has also written the script along with Ben Tishler.

US actress Katie Aselton (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

Actor Katie Aselton has been roped in to star in comedian-actor Bill Burr’s debut directorial feature titled Old Dads. The actor will star opposite Burr, Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine in the film.

Burr has also written the script along with Ben Tishler. The story centres on a middle-aged father, Jack (Burr), and his two best friends (Cannavale and Woodbine), who after selling their company to a millennial, find themselves out of step and behind the times as they struggle to navigate a changing world of culture, career and fatherhood. Aselton will play the role of Jack’s wife in the film. Old Dads is produced by Miramax and Burr’s banner All Things Comedy. The film is currently in production in Los Angeles.

