Warner Bros delays 'Black Adam', 'The Flash' and 'Aquaman 2' 

Published: 10th March 2022 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood studio Warner Bros has reshuffled its superhero movie slate as it announced new release dates for many much-awaited titles.

Dwayne Johnson-led 'Black Adam", Ezra Miller's "The Flash" and "Aquaman 2", starring Jason Momoa, are among the major movies to be pushed back due to "COVID-induced production delays with visual effects", reported Variety.

"Black Adam", which will mark Johnson's entry into the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), has been pushed back by three months -- from July 29 to October 21, 2022.

"The Flash", Miller's first solo outing as the speeding superhero The Flash, and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom", the sequel to 2018 blockbuster "Aquaman", will now be released in 2023.

"The Flash" has been moved from November 4, 2022, to June 23, 2023, while "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" will debut in theatres on March 17, 2023, instead of earlier date December 16, 2022.

Animated feature "DC League of Super-Pets", in which Johnson voices Superman's canine best friend, Krypto the Super-Dog, also saw its release date moved back from May 20, 2022 to July 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, Zachary Levi's "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" has been moved up as the film will now release on June 2, 2023.

The film, which is a sequel to the actor's 2019 movie", was earlier slated for December 12, 2022.

In non-superhero release moves, Warner Bros announced that Timothee Chalamet-starrer "Wonka" will now release on December 15, 2023. The musical film was previously set for debut in theatres on March 17, 2023.

Another film, "Meg 2: The Trench", starring Jason Statham, has received an official release date. The film, which is a sequel to British actor's 2018 film "The Meg", will release on August 4, 2023.

