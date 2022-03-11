STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alicia Vikander joins psychological horror 'Firebrand' after Michelle Williams' exit

Published: 11th March 2022 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Alicia Vikander. ( File Photo)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Oscar winner Alicia Vikander has replaced Hollywood star Michelle Williams in "Firebrand", a psychological horror tale set in the bloody English Tudor court.

The film, directed by Karim Ainouz, will focus on Queen Catherine Parr, the sixth and final wife of Henry VIII, and the only one to avoid banishment or death.

According to Deadline, Vikander will feature opposite Jude Law, who will play Henry VIII in the movie.

Ainouz, known for "The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao", will direct the film from a script by "Killing Eve" writers Jessica Ashworth and Henrietta Ashworth.

"Firebrand" is told through Catherine's singular point-of-view of the psychological horror of living with a monster -- and the remarkable will to not only survive but thrive. The movie will be produced by Brouhaha Entertainment.

Vikander, who won an Oscar for best-supporting actress for her 2015 movie "The Danish Girl, most recently starred opposite Dev Patel in David Lowery's "The Green Knight".

She will next feature in filmmaker Olivier Assayas' HBO limited series "Irma Vep" and the sequel to her 2018 action movie "Tomb Raider".

