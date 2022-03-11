Giancarlo Esposito to headline AMC drama series The Driver

By Express News Service

Breaking Bad-actor Giancarlo Esposito is all set to star in AMC’s upcoming drama series titled The Driver.

The six-episode series is an American adaptation of a UK miniseries of the same name. Aired on BBC in 2014, the original series was created by Danny Brocklehurst and Jim Poyser.

The new series is created by Sunu Gonera in collaboration with Brocklehurst, with Gonera directing the pilot and Theo Travers serving as showrunner.

Esposito will star as a taxi driver whose life takes an unexpected turn when he is hired to chauffeur a notorious gangster. The Driver will be produced by AMC Studios in association with A+E Studios and Thruline Entertainment. Esposito, Gonera, Brocklehurst, and Travers also serve as executive producers.