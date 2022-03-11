STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Giancarlo Esposito to headline AMC drama series The Driver

The new series is created by Sunu Gonera in collaboration with Brocklehurst, with Gonera directing the pilot and Theo Travers serving as showrunner.

Published: 11th March 2022 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Giancarlo Esposito in 'Breaking Bad' with Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. (Photo | AMC Network)

Giancarlo Esposito in 'Breaking Bad' with Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. (Photo | AMC Network)

By Express News Service

Breaking Bad-actor Giancarlo Esposito is all set to star in AMC’s upcoming drama series titled The Driver.

The six-episode series is an American adaptation of a UK miniseries of the same name. Aired on BBC in 2014, the original series was created by Danny Brocklehurst and Jim Poyser.

Esposito will star as a taxi driver whose life takes an unexpected turn when he is hired to chauffeur a notorious gangster. The Driver will be produced by AMC Studios in association with A+E Studios and Thruline Entertainment. Esposito, Gonera, Brocklehurst, and Travers also serve as executive producers.

TAGS
AMC Breaking bad BBC Series The Driver
Comments

