Alec Baldwin slammed for trying to avoid 'liability, accountability' for Halyna Hutchins' death on 'Rust' set

WASHINGTON: A lawyer for late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' husband called actor Alec Baldwin's arbitration demand an attempt to avoid "liability and accountability" for his "reckless actions" that led to the death of Hutchins.

Brian Panish of Panish, Shea, Boyle and Ravipudi Law, who represents Hutchins' husband Matthew, told Fox News the only action that ended the production of 'Rust' was Halyna Hutchins' death at the hands of Baldwin.

"Alec Baldwin once again is trying to avoid liability and accountability for his reckless actions before and on October 21 that resulted in the death of Halyna Hutchins, as demonstrated by today's arbitration demand for indemnification from the Rust production company," Panish said in a statement.

For the unversed, the arbitration demand, filed on Friday by Baldwin's lawyers, included insight into the 63-year-old actor's role as a producer of 'Rust'.

Baldwin's lawyer Luke Nikas stated, "This is a rare instance when the system broke down, and someone should be held legally culpable for the tragic consequences. That person is not Alec Baldwin."

In the arbitration seeking move against his fellow producers on the film, Baldwin wants to invoke a provision in his contract that could indemnify him in all current and future lawsuits.

The actor claimed he was in charge of creative aspects but did not deal with hiring and budgets.

Baldwin's arbitration demand claimed the actor and his company had signed a clause in his contract for 'Rust' that he bears no financial responsibility for legal fees or claims from Hutchins' death, according to Fox News.

The filing also included personal text messages shared between Baldwin and Matthew after the death of Halyna.

"Baldwin's disclosure of personal texts with Matt Hutchins is irrelevant to his demand for arbitration and fails to demonstrate anything other than Hutchins' dignity in his engagement with Baldwin," Panish told Fox News.

"It is shameful that Baldwin claims Hutchins' actions in filing a wrongful death lawsuit derailed the completion of 'Rust.' The only action that ended the film's production was Baldwin's killing of Halyna Hutchins," he added.

The wrongful death lawsuit, filed on February 15 on behalf of Matthew and the couple's son in New Mexico, names as defendants Alec Baldwin and others who "are responsible for the safety on the set" and "reckless behaviour and cost-cutting" that led to the death of the cinematographer.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's office, which is conducting the investigation into Hutchins' death, made no comment at the time the lawsuit was filed.

On October 21, 2021, Hutchins was killed by a live bullet in a prop gun discharged by Baldwin on the set of 'Rust' at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Sante Fe, New Mexico. "I didn't pull the trigger," Baldwin told during an interview on December 2.