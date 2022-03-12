STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's romance is now Instagram official

On Friday, Kardashian shared a multi-photo carousel on her personal Instagram, which included two photos featuring the 'Saturday Night Live' star.

Published: 12th March 2022 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian (File | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Just over a week after an LA judge declared Kim Kardashian a single woman, the American TV personality has made her romance with Pete Davidson Instagram-official.

One of the pictures showed Davidson resting in Kardashian's lap while looking up at her while she seemingly leaned in for a kiss. The second image was a blurry selfie of the duo.

ALSO READ | Kanye West shares what divorce feels like after Kim Kardashian is declared legally single

She captioned the post, "Whose car are we gonna take?!," which is a line from the 2010 thriller film "The Town." She also shared a screenshot of that scene from the Ben Affleck-starring movie.

Kardashian's Instagram post with Davidson comes roughly a month after the comedian referred to her as his "girlfriend" during an interview with People magazine. Her relationship with Davidson will be explored in the upcoming Hulu series, 'The Kardashians'.

The couple had first sparked romance rumours after the reality TV star appeared on 'SNL' in October.

Kardashian was recently declared legally single by a judge amid her divorce proceedings with estranged husband Kanye West. The beauty brand mogul filed for divorce in February 2021.

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian slams Kanye for 'attacking' her on social media

While Davidson and Kardashian's relationship has continued to make headlines, her ex-husband Kanye West has publicly ranted about Davidson on social media.

The rapper even included Davidson in his 'Eazy' music video where he kidnapped and buried the comedian. However, despite this Kanye has been linked romantically to two different women, Julia Fox and model Chaney Jones, since the beginning of 2022. 

