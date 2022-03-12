STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Oscars 2022: John Travolta, Mila Kunis, Daniel Kaluuya join presenters line-up

The line-up includes Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes and John Travolta.

Published: 12th March 2022 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Oscar statues stand off of Hollywood Boulevard in preparation for Sunday's 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. (Photo | AP)

Oscar statues stand off of Hollywood Boulevard at the Dolby Theatre. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The producers of 94th Academy Awards, Will Packer and Shayla Cowan, have announced the next set of star presenters for the upcoming ceremony.

The line-up includes Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes and John Travolta.

Previously announced presenters for the Oscars 2020 include Ruth E. Carter, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Uma Thurman, Kevin Costner, Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Yuh-Jung Youn.

The 94th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.

Filmmaker Jane Campion's Western "The Power of the Dog", a psychological drama set in the director's native New Zealand, is leading the this year's Oscar race, with Denis Villeneuve's ambitious adaptation of Frank Herbert's epic sci-fi novel "Dune" closely following.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oscar Academy Awards Mila Kunis Naomi Scott Daniel Kaluuya
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp