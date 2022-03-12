Peaky Blinders sixth season to stream on Netflix from June 10

By Express News Service

The Shelbys are coming to Netflix for one final time! The much-awaited sixth season of Peaky Blinders will stream on Netflix from June 10.

The sixth season of the period crime-drama series premiered on February 27 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The first two episodes of the series are currently available on BBC iPlayer.

Production on the final season was initially planned to begin in March 2020 but was delayed due to the Covid pandemic. The production of the series began in January 2021 and was wrapped in May.

Peaky Blinders follows the story of Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his notorious family’s rise to power against the backdrop of the working-class in a post-WWI Birmingham. Notably, the fifth season ended with a cliffhanger, which further added to the expectations surrounding the final season.

Apart from Murphy, the series stars Sam Neill, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Annabelle Wallis, and Sophie Rundle, among others. The newest addition to the sixth season is Stephen Graham.

Murphy also co-executive produced the series with writer and creator Steven Knight, Caryn Mandabach, Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason, and Anthony Byrne.

