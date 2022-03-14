STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Kid Cudi joins Brittany Snow's directorial debut 'September 17th'

She is also well known for starring in 'John Tucker Must Die' and the 'Pitch Perfect' and had directed the 2019 short film 'Milkshake'. '

Published: 14th March 2022 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Brittany Snow(Photo |Instagram)

Actress Brittany Snow(Photo |Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Brittany Snow announced that rapper Scott Mescudi, better known by his stage name Kid Cudi, has been cast in her feature directorial debut 'September 17th'. In an interview with Variety about 'X', the horror film that Cudi and Snow star in together, the two shared their excitement about continuing to work together, reports variety.com.

"I can't really speak too much, except that Scott's doing a part in the movie, so that's cool," Snow said. "I couldn't believe that she wanted me in it," Cudi said. "She had told me about the movie while we were on set (for 'X'), but she never asked me to be in it. I was like, maybe she's waiting to see how ('X') turns out. It's gonna be awesome. Really great script."

"I was watching Ti (West, director of 'X') a lot during the filming of this," Snow said. "And I think that something that I learned from him that I'll take with me is the specificity of knowing the through line of what you want, and being really strong and clear in your convictions of it.

"I like to play around on set, but it lends itself really nicely when you know that your director has a complete handle on exactly what they want. I hope I can live up to what everyone else has been doing."
'September 17th' follows a woman, named Riley, who struggles with food and body image issues and has recently been discharged from rehab.

She soon meets Ethan and must navigate the line between unconditional love and a new addiction. Snow directs the film from a screenplay she co-wrote with Becca Gleason.

Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman produce under their Yale Production banner alongside Lizzie Shapiro under her production banner 'The Space Program'. Executive producers include Nick Donnermeyer, Michael Rothstein, Jesse Korman and Jeffrey Tussi. Cudi is best known for his music career.

His debut single was 2008's 'Day an' Nite', which later appeared on the album 'Man on the Moon: The End of Day'. His other albums include 'Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager', 'Indicud' and 'Man on the Moon III: The Chosen', as well as 'Kids See Ghosts', a collaborative project with Kanye West.

As an actor, his prominent credits include the films 'Need for Speed', 'Entourage' and 'Don't Look Up'. Snow had her breakout role when she joined the cast of the soap opera 'Guiding Light' in 1998.

She is also well known for starring in 'John Tucker Must Die' and the 'Pitch Perfect' and had directed the 2019 short film 'Milkshake'. 'September 17th' will be her first feature-length film as a director.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brittany Snow Scott Mescudi Directorial Debut Feature
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp