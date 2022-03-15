STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amy Sedaris, Neil Flynn join the cast of Girls5Eva

The first season saw the group going through a few ups and downs as they struggled to return to the A-list.

Actors Amy Sedaris (L) and Neil Flynn and a poster of 'Girls5Eva'

Actors Amy Sedaris (L) and Neil Flynn and a poster of 'Girls5Eva'. (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

Actors Amy Sedaris and Neil Flynn have joined the cast of the second season of Girls5Eva. The actors join cast members Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps. 

The show follows the story of a 90s girl group sensation that reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. The first season saw the group going through a few ups and downs as they struggled to return to the A-list.

The second season will see Dawn (Bareilles), Wickie (Elise Goldsberry), Gloria (Pell) and Summer (Philipps) making their first studio album on their own terms. 

