STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Benedict Cumberbatch voices his support for Ukraine

Benedict Cumberbatch is keen to do everything he can to support the people of Ukraine, following the Russian invasion of the country.

Published: 15th March 2022 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch

Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Benedict Cumberbatch says it's impossible to ignore the war in Ukraine.

Speaking before the BAFTA event at the Royal Albert Hall in London, he shared: "We have brothers and sisters who are suffering. It is a really shocking time to be a European, two-and-a-half hours' flight away from Ukraine. It's something that hangs over us."

Cumberbatch is keen to do everything he can to support the people of Ukraine, following the Russian invasion of the country, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actor said he would even like to be part of a programme to take in Ukrainian refugees.

He told Sky News: "Everyone needs to do as much as they can. I think already today the news has broken that there's been a record number of people volunteering to take people into their homes, and I hope to be part of that myself."

Stephen Graham has also voiced his support for the people of Ukraine.

The 48-year-old actor insisted the war in eastern Europe cannot be ignored.

Speaking on the red carpet, he said: "It's lovely to be here with my family but at the same time it's important for me to acknowledge in public what is happening over there."

Meanwhile, Sir Kenneth Branagh has spoken out about the war, saying he hopes it ends "very soon".

The acclaimed filmmaker can see tragic parallels with the conflict in Ukraine and his BAFTA-nominated movie 'Belfast', which is set amid The Troubles in Northern Ireland.

He reflected: "The situations are utterly different but the human costs are the same. It is painful and tragic to see - I hope it ends very soon."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Benedict Cumberbatch Ukraine ​Russia Ukraine War RUSSIA Russia Ukraine conflict Russia Attacks Ukraine Russia Ukraine crisis
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp