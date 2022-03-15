STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Laverne Cox first met Leonardo DiCaprio when she was a waitress

Laverne Cox can recall first meeting Hollywood star Leonard DiCaprio when she was working as a waitress in a New York City club.

Published: 15th March 2022 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Leonard DiCaprio

Hollywood actor Leonard DiCaprio (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: 'The Orange Is The New Black' star Laverne Cox can recall first meeting Hollywood star Leonard DiCaprio when she was working as a waitress in a New York City club.

She said: "I remember during the early 2000s being in a club called Lot 61... I was a waitress at the time, an aspiring actress... this is 2000... around the year 1999 or 2000…and Leonardo DiCaprio was two feet away from me.

"There were about 12 to 20 women who could be Victoria's Secret models sort of, you know, surrounding (Leonardo Dicaprio, David Blaine, and Elijah Wood).

"I saw this live. So this was kind of my life, and I remember in the late 90s and early 2000s being in proximity to Leonardo DiCaprio feeling so utterly and completely fabulous because I was two feet away from Leonardo DiCaprio in the same club. It made me feel so fabulous and like I was, you know, like I was somebody," reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Cox's early experiences came back to her when she was first introduced to Netflix's 'Inventing Anna', the true story of 'fake heiress' Anna Delvey, in which she plays Kacy Duke.

