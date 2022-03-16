STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Filmmaker Steve McQueen honoured with Royal Knighthood

Published: 16th March 2022 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Director Steve McQueen. |AFP

By ANI

LONDON: Oscar-winning British director Steve McQueen received his knighthood on Tuesday at Windsor Castle and will now be known in the UK as Sir Steve McQueen.

According to Variety, with Queen Elizabeth II growing increasingly frail, her daughter Princess Anne had to step in to present McQueen with the honour. The famed director had reportedly attended the ceremony with his mother, Mary.

McQueen, who became the first Black filmmaker to win an Oscar for best picture with '12 Years a Slave', also won a BAFTA and Golden Globe for the film.

At the end of 2020, he had released the ambitious five-part film series 'Small Axe', which follows several West Indian immigrants as they navigate life in London between the 1960s and 1980s.

As per Variety, his next project, a feature called 'Blitz', is set to go into production this year with New Regency. McQueen's production company Lammas Park will produce alongside Working Title Films. 

