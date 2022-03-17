STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Juliette Lewis joins Kumail Nanjiani series

Actor Juliette Lewis has joined the cast of the upcoming true-crime series Immigrant.

By Express News Service

Lewis will play Denise, a straight-talking Chippendales’ member who gains the trust of Nick De Noia (Murray Bartlett), the troupe’s choreographer, and becomes his loyal right-hand consigliere. The series also stars Dan Stevens, Nicola Peltz, Annaleigh Ashford, Andrew Rannells, Robin De Jesús and Quentin Plair.

Twentieth Television will produce the eight-episode series. Immigrant is created by Robert Siegel, who also writes the series alongside Rajiv Joseph and Mehar Sethi. Siegel also serves as co-showrunner with Jenni Konner. Ramin Bahrani will direct and executive produce alongside Siegel, Nanjiani, Konner, Dylan Sellers, Emily V. Gordon, and Nora Silver. Jacqui Rivera serves as a co-executive producer with Annie Wyman as a co-producer.

Lewis is best known for her roles in Natural Born Killers, The Act, From Dusk Till Dawn, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape. She was recently seen in Breaking News In Yuba County and in Yellowjackets.

