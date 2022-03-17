Actor Matt Bomer in talks to join Bradley Cooper’s Maestro

By Express News Service

Doom Patrol and The Sinner-actor Matt Bomer is in negotiations to join the cast of Netflix’s upcoming biopic drama, Maestro, on legendary composer Leonard Bernstein. The film has Bradley Cooper directing and starring as Bernstein. Cooper has also written the film along with Josh Singer.

The drama tells the life story of Bernstein, over a span of 30 years, from his conducting debut at the New York Philharmonic at 25, when he performed without rehearsing when the scheduled conductor took ill. Bernstein did so well his star was launched the next day when his feat made the front page of The New York Times.

He was blacklisted before being cleared of being a communist just before he composed the Oscar-nominated score for On the Waterfront. He was also a civil rights activist and was outspoken on issues including ending the Vietnam War.