Ellen DeGeneres gives staff USD 2 million in bonuses ahead of show's end

DeGeneres announced back in May 2021 that her long-running talk show would end this year.

Published: 17th March 2022 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 06:47 PM

US talk show hot Ellen DeGeneres

US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres (File photo| AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Television personality Ellen DeGeneres reportedly is rewarding her staff with a huge bonus as she prepares for the final episodes of her popular talk show, 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

According to a new report, DeGeneres will pay out more than $2 million in bonuses to her staff, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Deadline reported that while it's not clear how the funds are being distributed, staffers on the show for one to four years will receive two-week pay. Meanwhile, staff members who have four to eight years of experience on the show will receive three-week pay and so on with longest-serving employees will get six weeks of pay.

The news outlet revealed that almost 30 per cent of the show's staff have been on the show for over 10 years. Additionally, some of the senior-most executives have been with the show for all 19 seasons.

In related news, 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' also announced that the final episode will air on May 26. Throughout the years, DeGeneres has hosted over 4,000 guests on the show and distributed nearly half a billion dollars in giveaways, according to the show.

She also revealed a slate of guests for its final episodes.

Among them are Kim Kardashian, David Letterman, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Serena Willliams, Zac Efron, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Gwen Stefani, Diane Keaton and Ellen's wife Portia de Rossi.

"The lineup of special guests will pay tribute to the trailblazing host and share their favourite memories from DeGeneres' 19 iconic seasons," the show said in a statement.

"I was going to stop after season 16. That was going to be my last season, and they wanted to sign for four more years and I said I'd sign maybe for one," she said.

"They were saying there was no way to sign for one. 'We can't do that with the affiliates and the stations need more of a commitment,' " she added.

