'Starstruck' Season two release date revealed

Streaming platform HBO Max has announced the premiere date of the second season of Starstruck.

Published: 18th March 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Streaming platform HBO Max has announced the premiere date of the second season of Starstruck. The six-episode season will be out on March 24.

Created by comedian Rose Matafeo, who also stars in the series, Season 1 gave us an intro to the world of Jessie (Matafeo), a New Zealand-based youngster who currently resides in East London. The debut season shows how Jessie’s life got complicated after a seemingly innocent sexual encounter with a stranger. 

When it’s brought to light that Jessie’s hookup, Tom (Nikesh Patel) is actually a movie star, the feelings the two had bubbling to the surface only become more complicated. Along with Matafeo, Starstruck was penned by Alice Snedden and Nic Sampson. Joining Matafeo and Patel in the new season are Minnie Driver, Emma Sidi, Russell Tovey, Joe Barnes, Al Roberts, Ambreen Razia, Alice Snedden, Lola-Rose Maxwell, Nic Sampson, Edward Easton, Parth Thakerar, and Jordan Stephens.

