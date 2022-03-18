STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Ukrainian actor Oksana Shvets killed in Russian rocket attack in Kyiv

Oksana was 67. She had been awarded one of Ukraine's highest artistic honors, the title of which roughly translates as 'Honored Artist of Ukraine'.

Published: 18th March 2022 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets(Photo| Twitter)

Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets(Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

KYIV: Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets has been killed in a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv.

Confirming the demise of Oksana, her troupe, the Young Theater, issued a statement that read, "During the rocket shelling of a residential building in Kyiv, a well-deserved artist of Ukraine Oksana Shvets was killed."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Oksana was 67. She had been awarded one of Ukraine's highest artistic honors, the title of which roughly translates as 'Honored Artist of Ukraine'.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, almost 600 civilians have been killed and more than 1,000 injured in Ukraine since the start of the conflict. 

ALSO READ | Hundreds feared trapped in Ukraine theatre hit by airstrike

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukranian actor Oksana Shvets RUSSIA Rocket Attack Ukraine war
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp