STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'True Detective' S4 in works at HBO with Issa Lopez, Barry Jenkins

Despite featuring the likes of Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, and Vince Vaughn, the second installment, which premiered in 2015, could not replicate the success of the first season.

Published: 19th March 2022 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

The 'True Detective' star Rachel McAdams. ( Photo |AP)

The 'True Detective' star Rachel McAdams. ( Photo |AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES:  HBO has roped in filmmakers Issa Lopez and Barry Jenkins for the fourth season of the critically-acclaimed series "True Detective".

According to Variety, the premium cable network is actively developing the fourth season, which has been titled "True Detective: Night Country".

Lopez will write, direct the pilot and serve as executive producer on the new season, which will reportedly take place in the Arctic, where nights can last for more than 24 hours. Jenkins will executive produce via his filmmaking collective Pastel, alongside Lopez, Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak.

Anonymous Content, which produced past seasons of the show, and several other executive producers are expected to board the project as well.

The first season of the crime drama show, created by Nic Pizzolatto and directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, was a massive hit for the network in 2014 and also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Miniseries or Television Film.

It featured Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey in the lead. The show's sophomore run, however, performed abysmally for the network.

Despite featuring the likes of Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, and Vince Vaughn, the second installment, which premiered in 2015, could not replicate the success of the first season.

The third season came after a gap of four years in 2019 and was led by Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali. It received positive reviews from critics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HBO Issa Lopez Season 4 True Detective Positive review Critics Oscar
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp