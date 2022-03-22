STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Actress Daniela Melchior joins 'Fast & Furious 10'

Plot details are unknown about the film, which is set to bow on May 19, 2023.

Published: 22nd March 2022 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

 Actress Daniela Melchior

 Actress Daniela Melchior

By IANS

LOS ANGLES:  Actress Daniela Melchior is the latest to join the cast of 'Fast and Furious 10'.

'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa recently became the first big addition to the cast, joining series stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez and Sung Kang, who all are expected to return with Justin Lin on board to direct. Diesel and Lin are producing, reports 'Deadline'.

Plot details are unknown about the film, which is set to bow on May 19, 2023.

The most recent pic in the lucrative franchise, 'F9', bowed this past summer, grossing more than $720 million at the global box-office to make it one of the biggest films of the year.

Melchior is coming off playing Ratcatcher 2 in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad opposite Idris Elba and Margot Robbie. Next up for her she has the thriller 'Marlowe' with Liam Neeson and 'Assassins Club' opposite Henry Goulding.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Daniela Melchior Fast and Furious 10 Jason Momoa
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp