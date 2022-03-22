Actress Daniela Melchior joins 'Fast & Furious 10'

LOS ANGLES: Actress Daniela Melchior is the latest to join the cast of 'Fast and Furious 10'.
'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa recently became the first big addition to the cast, joining series stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez and Sung Kang, who all are expected to return with Justin Lin on board to direct. Diesel and Lin are producing, reports 'Deadline'.
Plot details are unknown about the film, which is set to bow on May 19, 2023.
The most recent pic in the lucrative franchise, 'F9', bowed this past summer, grossing more than $720 million at the global box-office to make it one of the biggest films of the year.
Melchior is coming off playing Ratcatcher 2 in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad opposite Idris Elba and Margot Robbie. Next up for her she has the thriller 'Marlowe' with Liam Neeson and 'Assassins Club' opposite Henry Goulding.
