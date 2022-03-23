STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beyonce confirmed to perform at Oscars 2022

As per Variety, apart from Beyonce, the other celebrities slated to take the stage include her Best Original Song nominees.

Published: 23rd March 2022 11:42 AM

Singer Beyonce (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: After several reports suggested that Beyonce might perform at this year's Oscars, the singer has now been officially confirmed to take the stage at the ceremony.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday that Beyonce, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Reba McEntire, and Sebastian Yatra have been tapped to perform four of the five original songs nominated for Oscars this year.

Beyonce will perform 'Be Alive' from 'King Richard', a song for which she is nominated alongside her co-writer Dixson. This would be her first live performance in almost two years.

Beyonce hasn't taken the stage for live performance since February 2020 when she performed 'XO' and 'Halo' at Kobe and Gianna Bryant's A Celebration of Life. Two months later, amid the pandemic, she remotely joined other singing stars on Zoom for The Disney Family Singalong in April 2020 where she sang 'When You Wish Upon a Star'.

Her last performance on an award show stage was at the 2017 Grammy Awards where she sang 'Love Drought' and 'Sandcastles' off her sixth studio album 'Lemonade'.

Eilish and her brother Finneas will perform 'No Time To Die' from the Bond film of the same name. The pair are also nominees, having written the music and lyrics to the titular track.

'Dos Oruguitas' from the Disney movie 'Encanto' will be performed by Yatra. Music and lyrics for the song are by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is nominated this year for a second time following his 2017 nod for the song 'How Far I'll Go' from 'Moana'.

McEntire will sing 'Somehow You Do' from the drama 'Four Good Days', starring Glenn Close and Mila Kunis. The song was written and composed by Diane Warren, who is enjoying a whopping 13th nomination in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars this year.

The fifth song nominated in the category is 'Down To Joy' from Belfast, with music and lyric by Van Morrison. However, due to his tour schedule, Morrison will not be able to attend the telecast, and his song will not be performed.

This year's ceremony, produced by Will Packer and Shayla Cowan, will be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre and will air live on ABC at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT. The award show will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. 

