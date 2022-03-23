STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ed Sheeran, J Balvin set to drop two new songs

Ed Sheeran also revealed the name of their new songs: 'Sigue' and 'Forever My Love'.

Published: 23rd March 2022 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Ed Sheeran and J Balvin(Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: After singer-songwriter, Ed Sheeran promised last week that he was planning to throw a major musical curveball, the star finally revealed what he was up to.

Adding to the excitement of his fans, the star took to his Instagram account and revealed that he has collaborated with J Balvin, and the iconic music duo are soon going to drop two new songs.

"So I want to share something with you that I've been working on. I met @jbalvin in a gym in New York last year. It was just me and him very early in the morning. I recognised his voice when he was on the phone so I just went up and said hi. We chatted so long we ended up having lunch and then afternoon tea. Then just went to being mates who chatted nonstop," he wrote in his post's caption.

The singer, in his caption, also revealed the name of their new songs: 'Sigue' and 'Forever My Love'.

"I was in New York at Christmas for shows so we decided to have one day in the studio that led to so so much more, which you'll find out about soon. But the first two songs we wrote are Sigue and Forever My Love, they are out soon, and I absolutely love them. He wanted to bring me into his world, and I wanted to bring him into mine. Was a proper challenge learning Spanish for this and I had so much fun doing it," he added.

Concluding the post, he wrote, "Hope you guys love it as much as I do, and look out for more to come. Love xx." In another post, Sheeran added, "2 music videos, 2 different channels. 'Sigue & Forever My Love' with @jbalvin this Thursday at 8 pm ET/midnight GMT."

While it is yet to be confirmed if the pair have recorded a full album together, it marks Sheeran's first foray into the world of Reggaeton - which is one of Latin America's most popular genres.

J Balvin is considered to be one of the genre's biggest artists, having been dubbed the 'Prince of Reggaeton'. 

