Game of Thrones  actor Lena Headey set to make her directorial debut

By Express News Service

Lena Headey, known for starring in Game of Thrones and 300, is set to make her feature directorial debut with a psychological thriller titled Violet.

The film is based on the successful recent novel by SJI Holliday. It follows two solo female travelers who immediately hit it off and decide to team up for the next leg of their adventure. As the journey continues things start to unravel because neither of the women is who they claim to be. Lena Headey earlier directed the BAFTA-nominated short film, The Trap.

She also directed her GoT co-star Maisie Williams in a music video for singer Freya Ridings. The production of Violet is slated to start in October.

