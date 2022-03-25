Actor Sean Penn plans to help Ukrainian refugees through his charity

LOS ANGELES: Award winning-actor Sean Penn has been filming a documentary about the Russian invasion of the country, and he's now struck a deal with Mayor of Krakow Jacek Majchrowski to supply aid to Ukrainian refugees through his charity.
After signing the agreement, Penn said during a Q and A: "We intend to stay the course. "This is one of the most heartbreaking moments in most of our lifetimes for the world at large and it is a crisis at large." Penn previously spent time at the Ukrainian border and witnessed the scale of the refugee crisis for himself, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
Following a brief return home to Los Angeles, he's now back in Poland and determined to offer as much help and support as possible.
Discussing his efforts to help the people of Ukraine, the actor said: "I'm going to do everything I can do. Whether is me being here, or coming back many times, or just coming back to shake the hands of the people who are doing the work." "They can count on me as I count on them."
Earlier this month, Penn confessed to being startled by what he witnessed on the border between Poland and Ukraine.
The Oscar-winning actor shared: "We had the luxury of being able to abandon a rented vehicle on the side of the road. This was a startling thing to me; it was mostly women and children, some in groups and some just a mother and her child, in almost all of those cars.
"In some cases, the father was dropping them off and returning, because we know that from 18 to 60, men are not to leave, they're to stay in the resistance against Russia."
