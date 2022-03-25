STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oscars to feature live performance of 'We don't talk about Bruno' from 'Encanto'

Encanto cast members Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan and Diane Guerrero, along with Becky G and Luis Fonsi, will perform the song.

Published: 25th March 2022 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Encanto

Disney's Encanto (Photo | Disney)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from "Encanto" will have its first live performance at the 94th Oscars, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced Friday.

“Encanto cast members Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan and Diane Guerrero, along with Becky G and Luis Fonsi, will perform the song, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is nominated for Best Original Song for “Dos Oruguitas,” also from “Encanto.

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

