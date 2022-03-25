Oscars to feature live performance of 'We don't talk about Bruno' from 'Encanto'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from "Encanto" will have its first live performance at the 94th Oscars, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced Friday.

“Encanto cast members Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan and Diane Guerrero, along with Becky G and Luis Fonsi, will perform the song, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is nominated for Best Original Song for “Dos Oruguitas,” also from “Encanto.

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.