Tony Goldwyn latest to join cast of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer

Nolan will write and direct Oppenheimer with Emma Thomas and Charles Rovan co-producing it.

Published: 25th March 2022 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Tony Goldwyn. (Photo | Associated Press)

By Express News Service

Tony Goldwyn (of Scandal-fame) has joined the ever-growing cast of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming World War II film Oppenheimer.

Already billed as one of the biggest multi-starrers, the biopic on J Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the atom bomb, stars Cillian Murphy as the titular physicist. The film is an adaptation of Martin Sherwin and Kai Bird’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The actor joins the previously announced cast including Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich, Michael Angarano, Louise Lombard, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Guy Burnet, Josh Peck, Danny Deferrari, Gustaf Skarsgard, and Alex Wolff. Goldwyn’s role in the film remains unknown at the moment. 

Nolan will write and direct Oppenheimer with Emma Thomas and Charles Rovan co-producing it. The film, backed by Universal Pictures, is expected to hit the screens on July 21, 2023. Notably, Goldwyn can be seen portraying tennis coach Paul Cohen in King Richard, which is set to release in Indian theatres later this week.

